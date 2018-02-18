The Rays traded starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the Twins for single-A prospect Jermaine Palacios.

MLB trade news: Rays trade P Jake Odorizzi to Twins



OFFICIAL: #MNTwins acquire RHP Jake Odorizzi from the Rays in exchange for minor league infielder Jermaine Palacios.

— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 18, 2018



Odorizzi had been the talk of many trade discussions this offseason as the Rays have two more years of control with him, but didn't believe they were going to be able to resign him. The team lost the first arbitration hearing with Odorizzi this week and would have had to pay him $6.3 million this season had they not traded him.

The 27-year-old is coming off of a season in which he went 10-8 with a 4.14 ERA in 143 1/3 innings.

In return, the Rays receive Palacios, a 21-year-old Single-A prospect who hit .296 across two levels in 2017 with 13 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He was the No. 27 ranked prospect in the Twins organization.

MORE:

MLB trade news: Rays acquire 1B C.J. Cron from Angels



Tampa Bay also acquired first baseman C.J. Cron from the Angels Saturday, and in a corresponding move designated left fielder Corey Dickerson for assignment.