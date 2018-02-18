Angels first baseman C.J. Cron was traded to the Rays for a player to be named later, the Angels announced Saturday.



MLB trade news: Rays acquire 1B C.J. Cron from Angels Today, the #Angels traded INF C.J. Cron to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later.

The trade comes as somewhat of a surprise as Cron played the majority of games at first base for Los Angeles in 2017 (100 to be exact), and the only other true first baseman they have on the roster is 38-year-old Albert Pujols.

However, with the addition of Shohei Ohtani and the desire to use him in the designated hitter spot, the Angels wanted to free up some space on the roster and get Pujols back to the position. Luis Valbuena can play first as well.

Cron hit .248 with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Angels last season.

As for the Rays, they get a player who can take over for Logan Morrison at their first-base spot. Morrison left in free agency after batting .246 with a career-high 38 home runs in 2017.

Tampa Bay designated left fielder Corey Dickerson for assignment to make room for Cron.