Kevin Love is on board with all of the moves the Cavaliers made at the trade deadline. He saw a team that needed change and Cleveland went through a near complete rebuild a week ago.

Kevin Love says it was necessary to clean house in Cleveland

"It might not have been a bad thing to get some fresh faces in there and guys from situations where they really wanted to win," Love told reporters at NBA All-Star Weekend Saturday in Los Angeles. "I think first and foremost, seeing those (new) guys in Atlanta, they didn't play, but they got there right after the trade and they just said they want to win. You can tell when somebody says it, you can tell when somebody means it. They really meant it and it felt good to have that there."

Love was the brunt of much of the vitriol from teammates before the deadline as he was called out for leaving a game against the Thunder with an illness and then missing practice the next day.

Dwyane Wade was the man who first called him out and Isaiah Thomas piled on after the fact. Those two players are no longer with the team and the Cavaliers went 3-0 with their new-look roster.

MORE:

Cavaliers’ payroll could top $300 million next season

| Cavaliers' Kevin Love: 'I'll fit in when I come back'



Love has not yet played with his new teammates as he is rehabbing from a broken bone in his hand, but is looking forward to the chance and he likes what he has seen so far.

"It's going to be interesting to see what happens because we feel like if we get a couple months under our belt playing together," he said. "We could be tough."