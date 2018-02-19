Check out the highlights from this year's Slam Dunk Contest HERE.

NBA All-Star 2018: 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge updates, highlights, results

All-Star Saturday night gave NBA fans at Staples Center an unlikely Skills Challenge champion and a wild final round of the 3-Point Contest.

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie surprised the field by taking the Skills Challenge title, defeating Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen to give the guards some revenge after multiple losses to the big men. Devin Booker caught fire on his last trip around the arc in the 3-Point Contest, putting up a record-breaking 28 points as the finest shooter of the evening.

Sporting News provided updates from the 2018 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Check out all of the highlights you missed below.

3-Point Contest highlights, results

9:35 p.m. ET — Devin Booker didn't just win the whole thing. He made some history in the final round.



NEW RECORD @DevinBook sets a #JBL3PT scoring record with 28 points and takes home the crown! pic.twitter.com/wmyw91onPW

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2018



9:21 p.m. ET — Klay Thompson with an impressive 25, but that's not enough to catch Devin Booker.

DEVIN BOOKER IS YOUR 3-POINT CONTEST CHAMPION!

9:18 p.m. ET — Tobias Harris crushes his first two racks but slows down enough to open the door for the competition. The Clippers forward puts up 17.

HELLO, DEVIN BOOKER! The Suns sharpshooter explodes for 28. Good luck hitting that number.



. @DevinBook went off for 28 PTS in his 2nd #JBL3PT run! pic.twitter.com/jp4CenACfj

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2018



9:15 p.m. ET — The finalists: Devin Booker, Tobias Harris and Klay Thompson. Harris goes first...

9:08 p.m. ET — Klay Thompson is all swishes on his last three attempts to tie for the lead at 19. Defending champion Eric Gordon finishes with only 12.



. @KlayThompson racks up a 1st-run high of 19 PTS in the #JBL3PT ! pic.twitter.com/wpxBgtVxWF

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2018



9:03 p.m. ET — Kyle Lowry fails to find a rhythm, but he did at least hit double-digits with 11. Bradley Beal can't find the bottom of the net on the first rack. He recovers to score 15, though.

8:57 p.m. ET — Paul George, one of the top 3-pointers in the league this season, goes ice cold and hits only nine. Devin Booker puts a 19 on the board to capture the lead through the first four shooters.

8:52 p.m. ET — Tobias Harris goes around the arc for the first time with a respectable score of 18. Wayne Ellington gets hot on the last two racks, but the Heat guard falls short of Harris' total with 17.

8:39 p.m. ET — Hey, this Devin Booker guy is pretty good at shooting.



Devin Booker gets hot from the wing practicing for tonight’s #JBL3PT Contest!



Who you taking to win? #NBAAllStar #SunsAt50 pic.twitter.com/CKpZyXDVIJ

— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2018



2018 3-Point Shootout participants Eric Gordon, Rockets Klay Thompson, Warriors Kyle Lowry, Raptors Devin Booker, Suns Paul George, Thunder Bradley Beal, Wizards Tobias Harris, Clippers Wayne Ellington, Heat

Skills Challenge highlights, results

8:35 p.m. ET — SPENCER DINWIDDIE FOR THE WIN! Dinwiddie blows through the course to defeat Lauri Markkanen and finally give the guards a victory in the Skills Challenge.



Spencer Dinwiddie takes home the trophy for #TacoBellSkills pic.twitter.com/LSUJYJrceQ

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 18, 2018



8:27 p.m. ET — Joel Embiid tries to stick with Lauri Markkanen, but he didn't actually complete the passing portion of the Skills Challenge! It doesn't matter in the end, as Markkanen drains his first 3-pointer to advance to the final round. Spencer Dinwiddie is still alive after hitting his 3-pointer before Jamal Murray.

Dinwiddie vs. Markkanen for the Skills Challenge championship belt.



Embiid cheated during #TacoBellSkills and still lost pic.twitter.com/C8fWbPe4Pi

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 18, 2018





. @SDinwiddie_25 coming through late in the clutch AGAIN to move on in the #TacoBellSkills ! pic.twitter.com/vVPixhq3xE

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2018



8:20 p.m. ET — Spencer Dinwiddie narrowly defeats Buddy Hield, and Jamal Murray makes his third 3-point attempt in just enough time to eliminate Lou Williams. The Clippers guard took way too long to push the pass through the net. It will be Dinwiddie vs. Murray on the backcourt side of the bracket.



. @SDinwiddie_25 with the last second win over @buddyhield in the 1st round of the #TacoBellSkills ! pic.twitter.com/lkyCKAsTol

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2018



8:14 p.m. ET — Lauri Markkanen makes it look easy, nailing his first pass and 3-point attempt to eliminate Andre Drummond. It will be Embiid vs. Markkanen in the semifinals. Guards are up next.

8:12 p.m. ET — Al Horford and Joel Embiid kick of the Skills Challenge. Embiid loses the ball on the passing portion of the round, but he charges back to hit a 3-pointer and eliminate Horford. (Trust the process.)



. @JoelEmbiid sliding through at the last minute for the win over @Al_Horford in the 1st round of the #TacoBellSkills ! pic.twitter.com/dHwodIqmTd

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2018



8:06 p.m. ET — If you want to win the Skills Challenge, you'll need to hit that bounce pass. A look at the assist numbers for this year's participants...