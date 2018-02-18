Tom Izzo doesn't want to live through another Michigan State comeback like this

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Somebody told Michigan State coach Tom Izzo he’d just led the Spartans to the “greatest comeback ever,” although he didn’t really know the details. What he knew for sure was he didn’t want to shoot for another record anytime soon.

“There can’t be a much better comeback than that one we just had. There really can’t be,” Izzo told reporters after the Spartans had recovered from 27 points down in the first half to escape Northwestern with a 65-60 Big Ten Conference victory. “I told my team we’re setting some new records at Michigan State: best start, best this, best that. The other records I appreciate; this one I really don’t. I hope we don’t try to go for 28 next game.”

Charging back from 27 points behind made this the biggest comeback in Big Ten history, and the biggest of this decade nationally. It’s possible no one ever ever will beat the 31-point second-half recovery by Kentucky at LSU in February 1994.

The No. 2 Spartans (26-3, 14-2) earned every bit of that deficit, and the one that stood at halftime: 49-27. They allowed Northwestern (15-13, 6-9) to shoot 60 percent in the first half, including 8-of-13 on 3-pointers, and their execution against the Wildcats’ matchup zone was almost bizarre in its ineffectiveness.

Michigan State shot only 8-of-24 in the first half, and the only question for those who watched the turgid attack might have been: How’d they make eight shots?

Izzo blamed himself for the zone offense, which consistently failed to establish any presence at the center of the lane and regularly pushed the boundaries of the shot clock. The Spartans were mostly marooned on the perimeter, leaving such players as guard Cassius Winston and Matt McQuaid to take desperate shots to beat the buzzer.

“That defense was hard to figure out, and I didn’t do a very good job of figuring it out,” Izzo said. “So that’s on me, not on the players.”

But eventually they did, in large part because Northwestern’s frontcourt of Gavin Skelly and Dererk Pardon each had four personal fouls by the 14:24 mark of the second half. With a huge lead, there seemed little choice for Northwestern coach Chris Collins but to play it safe and do without them. It did have a cost, as the lead dropped from 18 points to a single basket in less than five minutes.

These were the most consequential plays in the comeback:

— 3:19 first half, Winston 3-pointer, cuts deficit to 43-20

— 13:21 second half, Josh Langford 3-pointer, cuts it to 53-38

— 12:06 second half, Winston 3-pointer, cuts it to 53-41

— 10:30 second half, McQuaid 3-pointer, cuts it to 53-46

— 9:30 second half, Winston 3-pointer, cuts it to 53-51

— 8:47 second half, Nick Ward post basket, ties it at 53-all

— 5:26 second half, Jaren Jackson balletic 3-point play, gives MSU its first lead at 56-53

There also was some quality defense, which helped elicit 15 consecutive missed shots from the Wildcats.

There’s a lot in there from Winston, who led the Spartans with 17 points and 7 assists. But there’s a lot in there from nearly everybody — except Miles Bridges, who had four personal fouls.

“We didn’t come into the game really focused. Myself, I didn’t come in focused at all,” the All-America candidate said. “But once we got going it was hard for us to stop.”

Bridges told Sporting News he could not explain why he was not engaged in the game: “As soon as I got the first foul called, I didn’t want to play too physical, and then they started making shots and my head was going everywhere. It became a pride thing for me.”

Bridges did have to eat a little of his pride, though. With 8:17 left, Bridges picked up his fourth personal foul and was removed from the game to protect him from disqualification, and because he hadn’t done much. With veteran Kenny Goins in his place, the Spartans caught and passed Northwestern. Though the surge stalled after a Winston 3-pointer with 4:55 left — MSU’s wound up standing at 59-57 for nearly four minutes — Bridges did not return until 1:13 remained.

“I was thinking we’ve got to get stops after stops,” Bridges told SN. “We just had to get stops.”

Izzo acknowledged playing “some bizarre lineups” in concocting the comeback.

When Bridges did return, he was trapped in a corner on an inbound pass and looked like he was going to get tied up, and nearly called timeout, “but then he hit my arm.” Bridges made both free throws there, then two more to stretch a three-point lead to five and seal it with nine seconds left. He finished with eight points, and fellow star Jackson got 11, zero rebounds and zero blocks.

Goins told SN he was focused on the game during all that unexpected crunch-time burn, not wondering when the buzzer would sound to signal his exit.

He also said this about the horror of looking at the scoreboard in the first half and seeing Northwestern 43, Michigan State 16.

“I never had a doubt in my mind.”