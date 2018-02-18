Manchester United defender Eric Bailly returns in Huddersfield Town win

News

Eric Bailly made his return to action in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The defender, who has been on the sidelines since November 18 due to a knee injury which required a surgical operation, was touted by manager Jose Mourinho to make his comeback in their fifth-round FA Cup tie at the Kirklees Stadium.

And with the game all but over, in favour of the Red Devils - all thanks to Romelu Lukaku well-taken goals in both half, the Cote d’Ivoire international replaced the goalscorer.




That made it his 11th appearance this season and Mourinho would heave a sigh of relief with the former Villarreal defender’s return.

Aside from Saturday's clash, the other 10 games he has featured in, the 23-year-old helped the team keep eight clean sheets and has contributed a goal which came against Swansea City in August.

