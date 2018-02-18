Alexis Sanchez brought a smile to one Manchester United fan’s day by picking him up and helping him off the pitch at Huddersfield Town.

Alexis Sanchez makes Man Utd fan's day in FA Cup win at Huddersfield

January signing Alexis had supplied Romelu Lukaku with a killer pass for the Belgian to put United into a 2-0 lead in the FA Cup fifth-round tie at the John Smith’s Stadium.

As Lukaku wheeled off in celebration, followed by some of his team-mates, a handful of fans also came onto the pitch to join in with their heroes.

And, for one youngster, he turned around to see Alexis making his way over to the group before being lifted up by the Chile international.

The situation soon settled down as United got back down to business to see out the game and book a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The celebrations after Lukaku’s second goal were a contrast to those that were cut short at the end of the first half when Juan Mata saw a goal ruled out for offside following the use of VAR.

Mata appeared to have doubled United's lead after he took an Ashley Young pass, rounded goalkeeper Jonas Lossel and finished off the chance.

However, the celebrations proved premature as referee Kevin Friend consulted the VAR, who deemed Mata to be offside, ruling out the goal.

The decision looked to be an extremely close one, with Mata quite possibly just level with the defender.

MORE:

Man United miss ill Pogba but lethal Lukaku provides tonic to midfield malaise

| Pogba perfect for No. 10 role at Man Utd? Parker hoping for end to position frustration

| Mourinho: I don't know and I don't care when Pogba returns

| Who is Ethan Hamilton? Introducing Pogba's replacement dubbed the 'next Roy Keane'



Mata had already contributed to United's advantage, delivering the assist for Romelu Lukaku's third-minute opener.

Ultimately, that decision did not prove costly as Alexis, United and their fans were able to celebrate smooth passage into the last eight of the FA Cup.