Winter Olympics 2018: Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold makes Olympics history

Lizzy Yarnold made history Saturday.

Yarnold retained her women's skeleton title with a stunning final run at the Olympic Sliding Centre and there was also a bronze medal for teammate Laura Deas as Great Britain enjoyed their most successful day at a Winter Games, despite more heartbreak for short-track speed skater Elise Christie.

"I'm overwhelmed and exhausted," Yarnold told reporters. "After the first run I wasn't sure whether I was going to be able to finish the race because my chest infection was so bad I was struggling to breathe and I got here only with the help of my team.

"I don't really know how it happened. I guess four years ago, three years ago the whole team all dared to dream that this was possible and I just went with all them, together with me, on the run (and) we managed it."

Yarnold and Deas claimed gold and bronze in the women's skeleton when the former's outstanding final run was followed by an error-strewn slide from Austria's Janine Flock, who consequently suffered the heartbreak of slipping from first to fourth and missed the podium by .02 of a second.

With Yarnold winning gold and Deas bronze, it marked the first time since 1908 that Great Britain won two Winter Games medals in one winter sport in one event.

"I dreamed a couple of nights ago that we were on the podium," Yarnold said. "I didn't tell Laura until just after as I didn't want to jinx it. She is one of my fiercest rivals. She is a great push athlete and I have to work hard to try and beat her, but she is also one of my greatest friends so I'm lucky to share this moment with her."

Izzy Atkin had earned a bronze earlier Saturday, in the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle, meaning Britain was able to celebrate an unprecedented three medals on the day, their best return in history. In addition, Yarnold is the first Briton to claim two Winter Olympic golds.

However, it was another truly miserable day for world champion speed skater Christie as she followed up her earlier crash in the women's 500m with a painful exit from her 1500m semifinal.

Christie was taken from the arena on a stretcher after colliding with Li Jinyu, who ultimately earned a silver medal behind South Korea's Choi Min-jeong after the Chinese was deemed blameless and put through to the final.

To make matters even worse for Christie, who was disqualified from all three of her events at the 2014 Games but is expected to recover for next week's 1000m after avoiding any broken bones, her boyfriend — Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu — also crashed in the men's 1000m final.

Omnisport's Christopher Devine contributed to this report.