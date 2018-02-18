News

Duke's Marvin Bagley III out Sunday vs. Clemson

Sporting News
Duke announced Saturday that five-star freshman Marvin Bagley III will miss his third straight game Sunday against No. 11 Clemson.

Bagley, averaging a double-double this season (21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game) has been dealing with a right knee sprain.



Bagley, a projected top-5 pick in this year's NBA Draft had three double-doubles in his last five games, including a 30-point, 14-rebound performance against then-No. 2 Virginia.


With Bagley out of the lineup, Wendell Carter Jr. will be Duke's main frontcourt option. Duke won both previous games Bagley missed, beating Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.


