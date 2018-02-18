David Wright knows he faces an uphill battle in trying to return to baseball. But he's still optimistic he can play again for the Mets.

David Wright unsure about return to baseball, but won't give up

The 35-year-old third baseman talked with reporters Saturday morning and shared his thoughts on his bid to return from injuries, offseason surgery, and the Mets' recent signing of third baseman Todd Frazier.

When asked if he thinks he can play this year, Wright was brutally honest: "I don't know."

“It’s certainly been an uphill climb for me. ... I’d love to play again," Wright said (via SportsNet New York). "But my body’s gotta hold up, and gonna have to cooperate with me a little bit.

"If my body cooperates, I can't wait to get back out there. And if it doesn't, we'll try to figure something else out."

A seven-time All-Star, Wright has been hampered by injuries the past three years. He missed the entire 2017 season with a variety of ailments and underwent rotator cuff surgery last September. Despite his physical struggles, he still loves the game and he's not ready to call it a career.

"When it’s all said and done, I want to be able to say that I did everything I could," Wright said. "If it works, that’s obviously the goal. If not, I’ll rest easy knowing I gave it my best shot."

As for the Mets' recent signing of free-agent Frazier, Wright thinks he's a great fit for the team — but he can't wait to join him in the lineup.

"We are certainly, in my opinion, a very good team without me," Wright said. "My mindset is that we will be a better team with both of us out there. Terrific player and somebody that I think will fit in well with this team."

When he is finally ready to retire, Wright's legacy is secure. He's the Mets' career leader in many categories, including hits (1,777), RBIs (970) and runs (949). And he's in some good company in terms of other statistics, too, as New York Times reporter Mathew Brownstein points out.