Marlins fans have literally been in tears this offseason as the team traded stars Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon.

Marlins' pitcher Dan Straily 'glad' Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich were traded

Marlins right-hander Dan Straily, however, has a vastly different take on Stanton's and Yelich's departures.

“Glad they’re gone,” Straily told reporters Friday at spring training. “If they don’t want to be here, then good for them. They can continue their career elsewhere.”

Call it false bravado, or whatever, but Straily seemed ready to embrace the Marlins' future, however uncertain it appears heading into 2018.

“I agree with what happened, all the moves they made,” Straily said. “And I really feel that the pieces they brought in … this might flip around a little quicker [than people expect]. I’m not saying today, but things are going to flip around a little quicker than a lot of people realize, because of some of the players they were able to acquire back in those trades.”

Straily has seen first-hand the past few seasons how a team can retool its roster and quickly find success. He was a member of the Cubs in 2014 and Astros in 2015, both teams just two seasons away from a World Series championship.

“Just because no one’s heard of every single person, just because we’re not full of household names, doesn’t mean we’re not good at baseball,” Straily said. “There was a time when I was part of a rotation (the 2013 A’s) that none of us could rent a car. And we led our team to the playoffs.”

The 29-year-old Straily, who posted a 10-9 mark and 4.26 ERA last season, had been rumored to be on the trading block along with the club's other stars. He said he's happy to still be in Miami.

“Honestly, I was really hoping I wouldn’t get traded,” he said.