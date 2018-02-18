MLB free agent rumors: Giants sign reliever Tony Watson to multi-year deal

The Giants and reliever Tony Watson agreed to a contract Friday night, believed to be a "multi-year deal," according to FanRag Sports.



Watson, likely an eighth-inning candidate for the Giants, had a 2.57 ERA while pitching seven innings over 11 relief outings in the Dodgers' 2017 postseason run. Watson was an All-Star for the Pirates in 2014. He has a 33-17 career record with a 2.68 ERA in 474 relief appearances.

San Francisco finished last season tied for the worst record in baseball, but they've made big moves this offseason, trading for Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen, while signing Austin Jackson and Watson.

The Giants had been flirting with the luxury-tax threshold and were believed to be unwilling to go over it. The report said the two sides likely agreed to terms that helped the Giants remain under the $197 million tax.

Mark Melancon, Watson's former Pirates teammate, is expected to be the Giants' closer this season, but the 32-year-old right-hander recorded just 11 saves last season while battling injury. Watson could get a shot to close games should Melancon falter.