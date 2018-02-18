



Alderweireld, Umtiti and the centre-backs Man Utd could sign this summer



1

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)









2

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)









3

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)



Widely regarded as the best centre-back in the Premier League, the Belgium international is still to sign a new deal with Spurs. That could lead to the north London outfit cashing in at the end of the current campaign, with the Belgium international available for a poultry £25m come the summer of 2019 as per the terms of his release clause.



4

Milan Skriniar (Inter)



Linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and United, the 23-year-old has impressed for the Nerazzurri this season since joining from Sampdoria last summer. The Serie A outfit have already rejected bids for the Slovakia international and he looks set to be one of Europe's hottest properties come the end of the season.



5

Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid)



The highly-talented Uruguay international continues to struggle for a regular starting berth at Atletico, with United having been heavily linked with a move for the best part of a year. Confusion also reigns regarding Gimenez's contract situation, with some reporting he is free to leave this summer though the player himself insists he is tied down until 2020.



6

Harry Maguire (Leicester City)



Signed by the Foxes for £17m last summer, the former Sheffield United trainee now looks set for a place in England's World Cup squad in Russia. Such form has led both United and Manchester City to be linked to Maguire, though reports suggest they will have to pay around £50m.



7

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)



Having been left on the bench for PSG's biggest game of the season at Real Madrid, speculation is likely to be rife regarding the Brazil international's future. United would certainly not turn their nose up at a proven Champions League performer while PSG might be happy to sell to aid their Financial Fair Play issues.



8

David Luiz (Chelsea)



Having fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and out of favour with the Brazil national team, David Luiz will surely be looking to move come the summer. Arsenal were linked during the January transfer window, and though Mourinho originally sold him from Stamford Bridge in 2014, a reunion is not out of the question.



9

Jonny Evans (West Brom)



One of those sold by United while Louis van Gaal was in charge, Evans could well be considered for a return to Old Trafford four years on. Linked heavily with both Manchester City and Arsenal over the past 12 months, the Northern Ireland international could be the calming influcence the Red Devils require.



10

Kostas Manolas (Roma)



Despite only having signed a new deal with the Serie A outfit in December, Manolas continues to be linked with a move away from Stadio Olimpico. Reports claim the Greece international has a €37m release clause included in his new deal and has previously been watched by Arsenal and Chelsea.



11

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)



Vastly experienced at the highest level, Atletico could look to cash in on the Uruguay international come the end of the season. The 31-year-old is out of contract in 2019, and this may represent the last chance for Diego Simeone's side to earn a financial return on Godin with talented young players coming through in his position.



12

James Tarkowski (Burnley)



Having stepped into Michael Keane's shoes and excelled at Turf Moor, the former Brentford centre-back has been attracting some of the world's biggest clubs. Signed a new deal in January but a huge bid could tempt Burnley to sell a defender who holds plenty of the attributes Mourinho craves.



13

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)



Having made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League, should Koulibaly help Napoli win the Serie A title then he may look to move on. Chelsea and Everton have previously been linked with a defender whose contract is up in 2021.



14

Alfie Mawson (Swansea City)



Despite their struggles, Mawson has Swansea's standout player in the current campaign and is now being tipped for a move up the food chain. Tough-tackling but also comfortable on the ball further up the field, some have even compared him to Rio Ferdinand.