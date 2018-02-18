Julien Guerrier, Joost Luiten and Matthew Southgate will share top spot heading into the final round of the Oman Open, after overnight leader Matthieu Pavon fell away badly on day three in Muscat.

Three-way tie for lead in Oman as Pavon falls away

Pavon had led by two at the halfway stage of the tournament, but tumbled down into a tie for seventh courtesy of a three-over 75 on Saturday.

As Pavon's challenge faded, Guerrier and Luiten each went round in 66 to claim a share of the lead at 12 under, along with opening-day pacesetter Southgate, who carded a 69.

Guerrier and Southgate are each seeking maiden European Tour titles, while Luiten is a five-time winner whose last victory came on home soil at the KLM Open in 2016.

All three of the front-runners birdied the final hole to lead Chris Wood, who bogeyed the 17th and 18th, by one.

However, Wood was fortunate not to run up a bigger score at the last as he enjoyed a remarkable slice of fortune following a wayward tee shot. The Englishman's drive looked set to find water until it rebounded off a rock and into the fairway.

Adrian Otaegui and Alexander Levy are two and three shots back respectively, with Pavon alongside Andrew Johnston at eight under, four off the pace.