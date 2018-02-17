Tiger Woods bemoaned his performance at the Genesis Open but stressed that he is still finding his feet amid the competitive nature of the PGA Tour after missing the cut in California.

Mixed feelings for Tiger Woods after missed cut at Riviera

American veteran Woods, 42, failed to make the weekend at the Riviera Country Club after shooting a 76 during Friday's second round, which was suspended due to darkness.

The 14-time major champion was playing his second Tour tournament of the season, having made his long-awaited return from ongoing back problems at the Farmers Insurance Open last month.

But Woods never really got going this week, holing eight bogeys to finish six over and four strokes adrift of the projected cut line, having opened with a 72 on Thursday.

"I didn't really play that well," Woods said. "I missed every tee shot left and I did not putt well, didn't feel very good on the greens and consequently never made a run. I knew I had to make a run on that back nine and I went the other way."

It was just the 17th missed cut of Woods' illustrious career, while he finished tied for 23rd at Torrey Pines three weeks ago.

Woods, who has committed to playing the Honda Classic next week, added: "I'm both pleased and also not very happy with some parts of it.

"It's nice to be back competing again and to be able to go out there and play, practice after each round. That's been nice, something I haven't done in years. So, you know, keep building."

"I haven't played golf in years," he continued. "I'm starting to come back and it's going to take a little time. I am progressing, I'm starting to get a feel for tournament golf again. I just need to clean up my rounds."