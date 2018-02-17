Patrick Cantlay, Graeme McDowell, Sam Saunders lead at Riviera as Tiger Woods exits

Patrick Cantlay, Graeme McDowell and Sam Saunders were level atop the leaderboard when the second round of the Genesis Open was suspended due to darkness, while Tiger Woods missed the cut.

Cantlay and McDowell completed their rounds to be one-shot clear on Friday, alongside Saunders, who was through 15 holes before play was halted at the Riviera Country Club, just like it was on Thursday.

Round two will resume at 07:15 local time in California on Saturday, with only 15 players unable to complete their second 18 holes.

Cantlay teed off tied for the lead alongside Tony Finau on Friday and the American managed to stay top, albeit with more company.



A 2-under-par 69 consolidated Cantlay's position, while 2010 U.S. Open champion and Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell rose 16 positions thanks to a second-round 66.

Saunders also made it to 7 under, though he still has three holes to play.

Ryan Moore (68) is outright fourth at 6 under, while overnight co-leader Finau posted a 71 to be a stroke further back.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy produced his best round of the tournament — a 2-under-par 69.

The Northern Irish star, who opened with a 71, had five birdies to go with three bogeys in a mixed bag as he ended the day five shots off the pace – joined by Justin Thomas (71).

Former world No. 1 and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth shot a 70 to be a shot behind McIlroy heading into Saturday's third round.

Spieth was fairly consistent with three birdies and two bogeys, though he was flawless on the front nine.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson bounced back from his forgettable opening round by posting a 2-under-par 69.

After shooting a 74 on Thursday, Johnson climbed 53 places thanks to his almost bogey-free round which left the American star one over.

Woods, however, made an early exit from the event after recording a 5-over-par 76.

Playing his second Tour tournament of the season having overcome back problems, the 14-time major champion holed eight bogeys in the second round as he said goodbye.