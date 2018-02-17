Tiger Woods holed eight bogeys as the struggling 14-time major champion missed the cut Friday at the Genesis Open.

Tiger Woods misses cut at Genesis Open

Woods was playing his second PGA Tour tournament of the season, having made his long-awaited comeback from back problems at the Farmers Insurance Open last month.

However, the 42-year-old American failed to qualify for the weekend at the Riviera Country Club after carding a forgettable 5-over-par 76 in the second round.

Woods — who opened with a 72 on Thursday — dropped shots at the fourth, sixth, seventh, ninth, 11th, 12th, 13th and 16th holes as he finished six over, four strokes over the projected cut line.



No more golf in LA for @TigerWoods. pic.twitter.com/2yRJrIsbTy

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2018



The golf icon will now turn his attention to next week's Honda Classic, having committed to playing consecutive events.