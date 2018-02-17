Willian remains a key part of Chelsea’s plans at present, but admits a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid is “everybody’s dream”.

Chelsea star Willian dreams of Barcelona or Real Madrid move

The 29-year-old forward has been at Stamford Bridge since 2013, taking in 220 appearances for the Blues and two Premier League title triumphs.

His future in west London has been called into question at times, with Manchester United often reported to be leading the chase for his signature as former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho opens himself up a reunion at Old Trafford.

Willian has stayed put for now, but he concedes that the opportunity to join a Liga heavyweight would be difficult for any ambitious player to turn down.

The Brazil international told UOL: “They are the two biggest clubs in the world [Real and Barcelona], they are the clubs with the most visibility, it is everybody’s dream.

“Of course there are other big clubs, there are Bayern, PSG, but these two are different.”

The clock is ticking on Willian being offered the opportunity to live that dream, while he remains under contract at Chelsea until 2020.

His next move could, therefore, take him in a completely different direction, with there another career step he plans to take before hanging up his boots.

As a product of the academy system at Corinthians, the experienced forward intends to return to his roots at some stage.

He added on a club that he left for Shakhtar Donetsk in 2007 after making just 41 senior appearances: “Sometimes it comes to my head [to play for Corinthians].

“I would like to end my career [at the club] and play for at least another year.”

For now, Willian’s focus is locked on events in England, with Chelsea in the process of rebuilding their season as they prepare for a run of games against Hull City, Barcelona and Manchester giants United and City across FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League competition.