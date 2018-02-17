U.S. youth international midfielder Kyle Scott made his Chelsea first-team debut Friday, coming on in a 4-0 win over Hull City in the FA Cup fifth round.

U.S. U-20 midfielder Kyle Scott makes Chelsea debut

With Chelsea already up by four, Scott came on to replace Cesc Fabregas in the 62nd minute at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea academy product marked his debut with an 82nd-minute yellow card for a late challenge.

Scott was born in England but, in addition to playing for the Three Lions at the Under-16 level, has also played for the Republic of Ireland's U-17 team and the USA's U-18 and U-20 sides.

The 20-year-old joined the Blues academy when he was 10, and has gone on to help Chelsea win the FA Youth Cup once and the UEFA Youth League twice.

MORE:

Chelsea-linked Luis Enrique backed for Premier League job by Vermaelen

| Carlos Cordeiro won the U.S. soccer election but must now defeat the ghost of Sunil Gulati

| Chelsea star Willian dreams of Barcelona or Real Madrid move



Scott has made the bench for the Chelsea first team in the past, but Friday was the first time he saw game action with the senior side.