Yanga heads to Seychelles ahead of Champions League clash with St Louis

Geoge Lwandamina and his squad will be hoping to qualify for the second round following their home first leg win of 1-0 last weekend.

Midfielder Thaban Kamusoko has also travelled with the squad after his long layoff due to injury. First choice central defenders Vincent Andrew and Kelvin Yondani are also included in the squad but their experienced goalkeeper Youthe Rostand has missed out.

Speaking to Goal Zambian International tactician says that they are expecting a tough challenge from their hosts but he promised Yanga fans that they will make it away from home.

"This will be tough tie but due to our preparations I am sure that we will make it to the next round, they need a win and we will have to be at our best in order to get a positive result,” Lwamdamina said.

Yanga need to escape defeat in order to set up another tie in the second round with either Green Buffalos of Botswana or El Merreikh of Sudan.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers Ramadhani Kambwili, Beno Kakolanya

Defenders

Hassan Kessy, Juma Abduli, Gadiel Michael, Kelvin Yondan, Vicent Andrew, Said Juma, Nadir Haroub.

Midfielder

Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi, Thaban Kamusoko, Rafael Daud, Maka Edward, Pato Ngonyani and Said Mussa.