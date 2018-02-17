Real Madrid prepare Pogba bid

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Real Madrid prepare €120m Pogba bid

Real Madrid want to end Paul Pogba's stay at Old Trafford by offering Manchester United more than €120m for the midfielder, according to the Sun.

The 24-year-old returned to the Red Devils in 2016 for a world record €105m, but has found his form criticised and has been dropped by Jose Mourinho in recent weeks.

With Real Madrid also underperforming this season, they see the France international as someone who could help return them to the top of La Liga.

Arsenal scout Napoli duo

Arsenal sent scouts to watch Napoli’s Europa League tie against RB Leipzig on Thursday evening, according to Calciomercato.it.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who played the full 90 minutes, and forward Lorenzo Insigne, who featured as a second-half substitute, were reportedly the targets.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who scored twice as his side came from behind to win 3-1, is also said to be a player on Arsenal’s radar.

Inter dreaming of Lamela signing

Inter have made Tottenham winger Erik Lamela their primary target for the summer window, according to Tuttosport.

The Serie A club apparently began initial discussions with Lamela's representatives at the end of January and are hopeful of landing the Argentine when the transfer window reopens.

The Nerazzurri believe that, following Spurs' acquistion of Lucas Moura from PSG, they may be able to tempt the Premier League club to sell Lamela.

Liverpool pull out of Alisson race

Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign £62 million-rated goalkeeper Alisson, Goal understands.

The Reds have been linked with the goalkeeper since last year due to the inconsistent form of both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, with negotiations over a deal for Alisson having been close to a conclusion.

But Alisson's agent, Ze Maria Neis, has now been made formally aware that the Reds are withdrawing their interest as Jurgen Klopp looks to to put his faith in Karius as the club's long-term No.1.

Asensio used as makeweight for Hazard

Real Madrid are willing to sell Marco Asensio to Chelsea in order to get Eden Hazard, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blues, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been linked with the 22-year-old, but Madrid had not been willing to sell one of their young stars.

A move for Hazard is the only likely way the Spain international will leave Santiago Bernabeu, with Madrid eager to bring Hazard in the other direction.

Hart set for second European loan

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is prepared to leave England again on loan after losing his place at West Ham, the Sun reports.

The 30-year-old is contracted to City until 2019, but is not part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans, and sees his future elsewhere.

He spent last season on loan at Torino and is readying himself for another similar move away from the Etihad Stadium as he seeks first-team football.

Iniesta considering Chinese offer

Andres Iniesta is considering a move to the Chinese Super League, claims Sport.

The midfielder has been tempted with a huge offer for the summer, and the 33-year-old must now decide if he is willing to make the move.

Barcelona are open to letting him leave, but Iniesta is a key part of Ernesto Valverde's side and in unsure if he's willing to give that up.

Terry wants Chelsea coaching gig

John Terry has set his sights on a coaching gig with Chelsea next season, reports the Mirror.

The former Blues defender wants to be the club's manager at some point and believes that his chances of reaching that goal will be better if he begins his coaching career at Chelsea rather than elsewhere.

Terry could also be offered a playing deal for Aston Villa should the club win promotion to the Premier League.

City talks with Mahrez started well before deadline

Manchester City's talks to sign Riyad Mahrez began more than a week before transfer deadline day, reports Sky Sports.

Leicester manager Claude Puel had accused Pep Guardiola's side of leaving it late to try and get a signing done, but the report claims that the clubs were in talks with time to spare.

Mahrez put in a formal transfer request and has been absent for the Foxes throughout this month, though is push for a way back into the side for Friday's FA Cup match.

Poch to get big offer from Spurs

Tottenham are set to offer manager Mauricio Pochettino a massive new contract to ward off other club, according to The Telegraph.

Spurs want their current boss to lead the club into their new £850m stadium, and with the likes of Real Madrid chasing him want to lock him in with a new deal soon.

Pochettino signed a new five-year contract in 2016 worth £5.5m-a-year, but the club are looking to add on to that and offer him a rise in pay to keep him with the club.

Ince: Alexis signing to blame for Pogba form

The signing of Alexis Sanchez can be blamed for Paul Pogba's poor form, according to Paul Ince.

“Since Sanchez joined the club, Pogba’s confidence and mood seems to have gone in the opposite direction to earlier in the season,” the former England midfielder wrote for Paddy Power.

Barca to listen to Gomes offers

Barcelona will listen to offers for midfielder Andre Gomes this summer, reports AS.

Gomes joined the Blaugrana in July 2016 for €35 million, but has failed to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou and could be offloaded.

Liverpool to stick with Karius

Though they've been linked with several expensive goalkeeping options, Liverpool could now be set to stick with Loris Karius as their top option for 2018-19, reports The Telegraph.

Karius has shown improved form over recent weeks, leading the Reds to conclude they may not need to go after Roma's Alisson after all.

Arsenal eyeing Dembele deal

Arsenal are prepared to make an approach for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele when the summer transfer window opens, reports Don Balon.

The France international only moved to Camp Nou in 2017, as part of the funds raised from the sale of Neymar were invested in his potential.

He has, however, endured an injury-ravaged start to his time in Catalunya and Arsenal could offer an escape route, with Gunners new boy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang urging Arsene Wenger to make a move for his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate.

Spurs to sell Alli?

Dele Alli is “replaceable” at Tottenham and could be sold this summer, says Jermaine Jenas, but Harry Kane is likely to stick around for another “season or two”.

Both of the England internationals have been linked with Real Madrid and may be tempted to go chasing trophies outside of north London at some stage.

Asensio asking price set

Real Madrid president Florentio Perez has told suitors of Marco Asensio that his asking price is €700 million, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Liverpool are said to have already seen a €150m offer for the highly-rated midfielder knocked back.