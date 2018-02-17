Pirates third baseman David Freese had plenty to say about the last few years in Pittsburgh, but nothing resonated more than a kind of apology to his former teammate Andrew McCutchen.

Pirates' David Freese: Andrew McCutchen 'deserved better'

In the last two seasons with McCutchen on the roster, the Pirates went 75-87 in 2017 and 78-83 in 2016. He was traded this offseason for Kyle Crick, a minor-league outfielder and cash. Freese wishes the team had done more to make McCutchen's last years with the Pirates more memorable.

"You look at a guy like Cutch, I think he deserved better just in the sense that he’s a guy that took this organization from the ground to the spotlight. He did it. Nobody else," Freese told reporters Friday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "He was the centerpiece, and you just hope that all the people in Pittsburgh, all the fans, you wish it could have ended better for him. Surrounding him with a group that wanted to beat some ass for him."

The Pirates won 98 games in 2015 with McCutchen in the center of it all. But over the last two years he struggled and the team struggled even more. The Pirates put themselves in a situation where they had to start rebuilding.

Freese blames himself for that, but he didn't let anyone else in the organization escape responsibility.

"I haven’t done the best job," Freese said. "I think everybody can do better. [Clint] Hurdle, the coaches, the players — everybody around can focus on what’s truly important. But you’ve got to start from the ground up. You can’t try to do these things, and if you don’t have the demand to win, what’s the point in doing anything else?"