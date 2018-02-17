Weather delays and postponements are becoming a theme for the alpine skiing events during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games with the latest one delaying Lindsey Vonn's Olympic return.

Winter Olympics 2018: High winds delay Lindsey Vonn's Olympic return in the super-G

The women's super-G has been pushed back an hour due to high winds on top of the mountain at the Jeongseon Alpine Center. The event was originally scheduled to begin 9 p.m. ET Friday (11 a.m. Saturday in Korea).

The super-G marks the first Olympic race for Vonn since her last Olympics in 2010. She won gold in the downhill and bronze in the super-G in Vancouver, but a knee injury kept her out of competing in Sochi. Vonn will be the first racer in the field in Pyeongchang.

The men's downhill was the first event of the Games to be rescheduled while the women's giant slalom was pushed back as well due to dangerous weather conditions.