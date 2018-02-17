The Twins have added another arm.

Twins sign former Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez to one-year deal, report says

Former Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez, who is coming off his worst MLB season, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Twins.

The one-year deal is worth $2.5 million with another $2.5 million in incentives, according to MLB reporter Jon Heyman.

Sanchez, who will turn 34 later this month, was 3-7 with a career-worst 6.41 ERA last season. Since leading the American League with a 2.57 ERA in 2013, when he went 14-8, the righthander's numbers have diminished significantly. His ERA has increased each year and he was just 7-13 with a 5.87 ERA in 2016.

Sanchez's issue has been giving up home runs, leading the league with 29 homers allowed in 2015. He is expected to compete with Adalberto Mejía, Fernando Romero, Stephen Gonsalves, Phil Hughes and Trevor May, who underwent Tommy John surgery last March, for a spot in the bottom of Minnesota's rotation.