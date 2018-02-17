Warrington Wolves are up and running in the 2018 Super League season after securing an 18-10 win at local rivals Widnes Vikings on Friday.

Atkins at the double as Warrington see off Widnes

Ryan Atkins grabbed a try in each half as Warrington got off the mark at the third time of asking under new coach Steve Price, following defeats to Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants in the opening two rounds of the new campaign.

Centre Atkins showed his aerial prowess to catch and ground high kicks by Declan Patton and Stefan Ratchford, with the latter also crossing in the first half.

Krisnan Inu bagged a brace of tries in a losing cause for Widnes, who had forward Chris Houston placed on report following a second-half collision with referee Phil Bentham that forced the stricken official to leave the field.

Scott Mikalauskas took over officiating duties and was a busy man in the closing stages of a derby that threatened to boil over on several occasions.

However, the visiting Wolves - who had raced into an early 10-0 lead - held firm despite finishing the game with 12 men, Mike Cooper sent to the sin-bin in the closing minutes for a professional foul.