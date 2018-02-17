Saracens scrapped their way to a 13-3 win at Sale Sharks, with Liam Williams' try and eight points from the boot of Ben Spencer doing the damage.

Sarries scrap for Sale success

Six days on from a convincing 25-3 win over Newcastle Falcons, Sarries chalked up another victory at the AJ Bell Stadium that leaves them top of the Premiership – although Exeter Chiefs will return to the summit if they win at Wasps on Sunday.

Williams scored the only try of the game in just the 13th minute, the Welsh full-back hitting a gap in the Sale defence to touch down and leave Spencer to convert the extras.

Both teams were temporarily reduced to 14 when Williams and Rob Webber were involved in a fracas, and Faf de Klerk put Sale on the board before Spencer split the posts again before half-time.

Another Spencer three-pointer was all that followed in the second half, as Sarries returned home with a win.

In Friday's other contest, the Falcons returned to winning ways with a 29-12 success that moves them into the top six.

Sinoti Sinoti, Toby Flood, Kyle Cooper and Vereniki Goneva all touched down for the hosts, who have now won six successive home Premiership matches.