Many around the game of baseball are dumbfounded with how many free agents remain available with spring training games starting next week. Even players who have contracts and nothing to worry about are chiming in.

Jon Lester rants on free-agent market

Jon Lester did a little bit more than chime in Friday, though. He isn't happy with the market and let people know.

"There is no reason why Jake Arrieta or J.D. Martinez or any of these guys should have to sign a one-year deal. That’s ridiculous," Lester told ESPN. "There is too much money in the game. There’s money there to be spent and for whatever reason it's not being spent."



J. Lester: "There is no reason why Jake Arrieta or JD Martinez or any of these guys should have to sign a one year deal. That’s ridiculous. There is too much money in the game. There’s money there to be spent and for whatever reason its not being spent."

— Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) February 16, 2018



Arrieta, Lester's teammate the last three years, remains on the market despite the fact he has been among the league leaders in innings pitched, strikeouts and ERA over those campaigns.

J.D. Martinez is also available despite hitting 105 home runs over the last three seasons. The free-agent market has been slow, no question, and star players are still available. Lester wanted to make that clear.

"It's alarming. I don't understand it," he said. "We're not talking about middle relievers with 5.00 ERAs."

The honest truth of the situation is teams are holding onto money with hopes of spending more of it when the next free-agent class comes around. That group includes Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and possibly even Clayton Kershaw. In addition, MLB's luxury tax — which hits teams exceeding a $197 million payroll in 2018 — puts a damper on things, too.

MORE:

MLB free agent news: Blue Jays sign P Jaime Garcia to 1-year deal

| MLB free agent rumors: Red Sox sign Eduardo Nunez to 1-year deal



None of that makes Martinez or Arrieta feel any better and Lester is simply trying to stand up for his fellow players.