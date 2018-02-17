Two of the nation’s top five teams will square off when No. 3 Villanova visits No. 4 Xavier on Saturday. This is the second of two regular-season meetings between the teams, as Villanova defeated Xavier 89-65 on Jan. 10.

Villanova vs. Xavier: Time, TV channel, how to watch online

After spending five weeks ranked No. 1, the Villanova Wildcats (23-3, 10-3) have dropped two of their last three games and have fallen to No. 3 in the most recent poll. Wednesday, the Wildcats lost 76-71 at Providence. Villanova struggled to find its rhythm from deep, finishing the game connecting on only 15 percent on its 20 3-point attempts.

In addition to 3-point shooting, fouls were an issue for the already shorthanded Wildcats on Wednesday. Both leading scorers Mikal Bridges (19 points) and Jalen Brunson (14 points) fouled out in the loss. Eric Paschall and Collin Gillespie each finished with four fouls.

Since it loss to Villanova on Jan. 10, Xavier (24-3, 12-2) has won nine straight games. Led by senior guard Trevon Bluiett, the Musketeers defeated Seton Hall 102-90 on Wednesday. Bluiett contributed 37 points and 7 rebounds, connecting on eight of his 11 3-point attempts and shooting a perfect 13-13 from the free throw line. None of Bluiett's points were from 2-point field goals. Freshman Naji Marshall added 20 points in Xavier's home win over the Pirates.

A win Saturday would strengthen Xavier’s hold on first place in the Big East Conference and could strengthen its case to be a No. 1 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. A Villanova win would bring the Wildcats back within a half game of Xavier for the conference lead; the season sweep of Xavier would give Villanova the tiebreaker.

Does Xavier’s win streak hit double digits or will Villanova re-establish its Big East supremacy?

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 17

Location: Cintas Cinter, Cincinnati

TV: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial)