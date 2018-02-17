Giancarlo Stanton doesn't have many equals in MLB, but he does see someone who could eventually live up to his prodigious power. That man happens to be his new teammate.

Giancarlo Stanton sees a lot of himself in Aaron Judge

The reigning National League MVP now plays for the Yankees and will share an outfield with Aaron Judge, who reminds Stanton of himself.

"We're pretty much identical in terms of levers, how people pitch us, what it's like when we step into the box," Stanton told reporters Friday, via MLB.com. "That knowledge of both of us is going to be huge. He's younger to the league, I've seen it a few more years than he has."

Stanton and Judge have had very different career arcs. The former Marlins' outfielder made his MLB debut at the tender age of 20, and Judge had to wait until he was 24. But where they stand now, there are no two players with more power in the game. There is certainly no outfield in baseball that has more power.

Fans are excited to see what the two sluggers can do, which is why the Yankees opened up batting practice during spring training to the public. The team wants to give people a preview of what's to come.

Stanton also is anxious to see what the two can do, and he hopes they can live up to the hype.

"In terms of living up to the expectations, that's just going to come with playing," Stanton said. "We can't worry about expectations when the main goal is to win. If our expectations help us win, then it doesn't really matter what the numbers are."