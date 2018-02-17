Roger Federer will return to the top of the ATP rankings for the first time since November 2012 after recovering from a set down to beat Robin Haase 4-6 6-1 6-1 and reach the Rotterdam Open's last four.

Federer reclaims world number one spot

The Swiss maestro earlier this month confirmed that he had accepted a wildcard to the tournament, which he has won twice, and a run to the semi-finals means he will usurp Rafael Nadal when the ranking are updated on Monday.

It caps a truly sensational 14 months for Federer, whose star appeared to be on the wane when knee and back troubles saw him miss the second half of 2016 and left him 17th in the rankings by January last year.

But Federer has since overseen a scarcely believable new era of dominance, and his triumph at last month's Australian Open was his third victory at the last five grand slams, and his 20th major in total.

At 36, Federer - who initially struggled to get to grips with his opponent's gutsy play before dominating proceedings - replaces Andre Agassi as the oldest man to top the rankings and will extend the record of 302 he already holds for the most accumulative weeks at the summit.