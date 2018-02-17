Riyad Mahrez will make his first start for Leicester City since January 20 in Friday's FA Cup tie against Sheffield United.

Mahrez starts for Leicester City in FA Cup

The Algeria international spent 10 days away from the club after a potential switch to Manchester City failed to materialise on transfer deadline day.

Mahrez - who handed in a transfer request in an attempt to secure a move - missed the league games against Everton and Swansea City during his brief absence.

However, manager Claude Puel sprang a surprise when naming the player on the bench for last Saturday's trip to runaway leaders Manchester City.

Having come on for the final 26 minutes of his side's 5-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium, Mahrez has now been named in a strong-looking XI for the fifth-round fixture at the King Power Stadium.

"I think it is important now to put an end to the talking about Riyad," Puel said in his press conference ahead of the clash with Sheffield United.

"He has come back, he came in against Manchester City. Now we need to move on and for him, he has to kick on. The most important thing now is the future."