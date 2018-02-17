Peyton Manning being pursued for primetime gigs by ESPN, Fox

With primetime openings at both Fox and ESPN, Peyton Manning has ample opportunity to start a career as an NFL broadcaster next season. So far, though, the future Hall of Famer is lukewarm about calling games from the booth.

While Manning is No. 1 on the wish lists of both networks, ESPN is “far more aggressive” in its pursuit, the New York Post reports. ESPN is willing to “back up the truck” and is “going all-out” to recruit Manning as their new “Monday Night Football” analyst, sources said. For a frame of reference, Jon Gruden, who left the "MNF" analyst role to become coach of the Raiders, was believed to be the network’s highest-paid employee with a salary of more than $6.5 million.

Fox, meanwhile, wants Manning to be its first interview for the analyst role on the Thursday Night Football package it just acquired. Fox execs may have a chance to start a dialogue with Manning this weekend, as he’s slated to drive the pace car at the Daytona 500, which Fox is broadcasting.

One advantage Fox has in the competition for his services is that Manning would get weekends off with a "TNF" role. Preparation for “MNF” games begins on the weekend, per the report. On the other hand, Monday nights have traditionally featured higher-quality games than Thursdays.

Manning’s been approached before about television analyst gigs, including by Fox, but he’s been hesitant about jumping in. He ultimately wants an ownership stake and an executive job with an NFL team, The Post notes.

The Post also reports ESPN is considering replacing Sean McDonough as the “MNF” play-by-play voice, with Joe Tessitore, Steve Levy and Dave Pasch among the candidates to take over.

Fox wants to hire a Thursday night analyst before filling the play-by-play spot. Gus Johnson is a candidate for that role, according to The Post.