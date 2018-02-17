Mark Dantonio's annual contract extension was approved on Friday by Michigan State's board of trustees, according to an ESPN report.

Mark Dantonio receives annual contract extension from Michigan State

His contract with the Spartans now runs through 2024 as part of his latest contract, signed in 2016, which stipulates a year is added to his deal on an annual basis. ESPN reports the matter was not discussed at length by the board before its approval.

MORE: Can Dantonio, Izzo keep jobs among sweeping changes?

Dantonio's extension comes in the aftermath of an ESPN "Outside The Lines" report that accuses the Michigan State football and men's basketball programs of being complicit in a culture of sexual abuse. His first extension came in February 2017, shortly after three football players were suspended as result of a sexual assault investigation. They were later charged and dismissed.

Interim president John Engler, it should be noted, has voiced support of Dantonio and men's basketball coach Tom Izzo while criticizing OTL's report. Dantonio also denied the report, calling its claims "completely false."

"Every incident reported in that article was documented by either police or the Michigan State Title IX office," Dantonio said. "I have always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with cases of sexual assault."