New Yankees manager Aaron Boone inhereited a pretty sweet gig with a young talented roster that only got stronger by trading for Giancarlo Stanton. However, there are a few question lingering as the Bronx Bombers open spring training.

Aaron Boone discusses Yankees’ 3B options, Justin Verlander beef

The most glaring hole in the team’s lineup is at third base. Todd Frazier (Mets) and Chase Headley (Padres) are both elsewhere in 2018 and hotshot prospect Gleyber Torres is expected to play second base.

New York is still rumored to be interested in Mike Moustakas of Kansas City lore, but in-house option Miguel Andujar seems to be a Boone favorite.

“There’s no question in my mind that he’s going to hit and hit for a long time in this league And there’s no question in my mind that defensively he’ll be really good at some point,” Boone said of the 22-year-old who appeared in five games with the big club last season (via Newsday.com).

“We have to see how he does this spring [defensively] and how he looks,” Boone said. “But what I’m excited about is the skill set is there for him to be really good down there at the hot corner. He’s going to be a really good player.”

MORE:

Yankees' Aaron Boone on World Series expectations: 'The hunger is there'

| Astros' Justin Verlander doesn't buy Yankees hype: 'The American League goes through us'



In other Yankees news, Boone addressed comments made by Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who said the American League still runs through Houston despite the mounting hype surrounding the Yankees.

“We hope it’s a budding rivalry, but Justin Verlander is exactly right. They’re the defending world champions. They have a nucleus of great players and it looks like this offseason have even improved on what their club was a year ago,” Boone told ESPN. “That’s one of the teams were going to have to beat if we’re going to reach our ultimate goal of being a champion.”