McLeish appointed Scotland manager for a second time

Scotland have appointed Alex McLeish as their new head coach for the second time, the 59-year-old reportedly signing a deal until 2020.

Scotland turn back to McLeish

McLeish returns to a role that he previously held for 10 months in 2007, overseeing nine matches and claiming six wins.

He left his role with the national team to join Birmingham City, where he went on to lift the EFL Cup with victory over Arsenal in 2011.

Following a 168-game spell at St Andrew's, McLeish's career has been rather nomadic, enduring difficult tenures with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek.

McLeish has been out of work since May 2016 but will now be charged with leading Scotland's quest to reach Euro 2020 – having failed to qualify for their last 10 major tournaments.

The former Aberdeen defender replaces Gordon Strachan in the role, having beaten off competition from the likes of Gary Caldwell and Malky Mackay.

"It is a tremendous honour to be named Scotland national team head coach," McLeish said. "I am incredibly fortunate to have had the chance to lead my country already and I am immensely proud to be in this position for a second time.

READ MORE: Many happy returns? The managers who went back

READ MORE: Liverpool CAN win the Champions League, insists Lovren

READ MORE: Ex-Portsmouth owner jailed for stealing £5m from his wife to buy the club

READ MORE: Gossip - Pogba ‘regrets Man Utd return’ and more

"There is much to be positive about in Scottish football, with players playing at the highest level and promising talent breaking through. With Hampden Park as one of the host venues for Euro 2020 we have an amazing opportunity to showcase our talents to the world from our own back yard.

"I am relishing the challenge of leading us to a major tournament and I cannot wait to get started."