Blaney, Elliott win Can-Am Duels

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott will start third and fourth respectively for Sunday's Daytona 500 after each winning one of the two Can-Am Duels on Thursday.

Pole-sitter Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row for the Great American Race after Sunday's front-row qualifying, but the rest of the starting grid was up for grabs in Daytona's unique qualifying format.

The results of the first 60-lap Duel, won by Blaney, set the inside row (odd numbered positions) for the Daytona 500 behind Bowman, and the results of the second Duel set the outside (even) row.

Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and others will start from the rear of the 40-driver Daytona 500 field after damaging their primary cars beyond repair on Thursday.