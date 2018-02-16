Pogba regrets Man United return and could leave in the summer, says Ince

Paul Pogba is regretting his decision to return to Manchester United for a second spell and could leave as soon as the next transfer window, according to Paul Ince.

The France international was first released from Old Trafford on a free transfer to Juventus in 2012, before coming back to the club four years later in a then world-record £89.3 million deal.

But according to former United midfielder Ince, Pogba now wishes he did not move back to England and believes he is being played out of position by Jose Mourinho.

“If what’s being said about Pogba is true, that he regrets joining United, then I’d be disappointed, but not surprised,” Ince explained to Paddy Power.

“I can understand why Pogba might feel irritated with the position Mourinho currently has him playing in.

"He likes to roam, he likes to attack. He wasn’t signed to be a holding midfield player and that’s clearly not what he enjoys or is best at. So why does he insist on playing him there?"

Ince also claimed that if Pogba does not receive his wish to play in a more advanced role, he could cut short his time at United after just two seasons.

“The signals that are coming from Pogba is that he’s not happy and if he doesn’t feel like he fits in, then I could see him leaving in the summer," the former England player added.

"He’s one of the best players in the world and deserves to be played in his right position where he can show that off and express himself.”

Man United's attentions will turn to cup competitions for the next week, with the club facing Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Saturday before taking on Sevilla in the Champions League midweek.