Daytona 500 starting lineup: Qualifying, Duel results set field for 2018 race

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott will start third and fourth, respectively for Sunday's Daytona 500 after each winning one of the two Can-Am Duels Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

Pole-sitter Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row for the Great American Race after Sunday's front-row qualifying, but the rest of the starting grid was up for grabs Thursday in Daytona's unique qualifying format.

The results of the first 60-lap, 150-mile Duel Thursday, won by Blaney, set the inside row (odd numbered positions) for the Daytona 500 behind Bowman, and the results of the second Duel set the outside (even) row.

Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and others will start from the rear of the 40-driver Daytona 500 field after damaging their primary cars beyond repair on Thursday.

Chase Elliott


2018 Daytona 500 starting lineup

  1. Alex Bowman
  2. Denny Hamlin
  3. Ryan Blaney

  5. Joey Logano
  6. Kevin Harvick
  7. Darrell Wallace Jr.
  8. Erik Jones
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  10. Clint Bowyer
  11. Kurt Busch
  12. Kyle Busch
  13. Ryan Newman
  14. Austin Dillon
  15. David Ragan
  16. Paul Menard
  17. Daniel Suarez
  18. Trevor Bayne
  19. Jamie McMurray
  20. AJ Allmendinger
  21. Chris Buescher
  22. Michael McDowell
  23. Ty Dillon
  24. Martin Truex Jr.
  25. Brendan Gaughan
  26. Kasey Kahne
  27. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  28. Danica Patrick
  29. Justin Marks
  30. DJ Kennington
  31. Brad Keselowski
  32. Corey LaJoie
  33. William Byron
  34. Gray Gaulding
  35. Jimmie Johnson
  36. Matt DiBenedetto
  37. Aric Almirola
  38. Kyle Larson
  39. David Gilliland
  40. Mark Thompson

