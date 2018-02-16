NASCAR drivers Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch both said they have had conversations with potential bidders for the Panthers, the NFL franchise put up for sale by Jerry Richardson in December, the Charlotte Observer reports.

NASCAR drivers Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch in talks with Panthers suitors

While the drivers did not say which group they have engaged in talks with, a source told the Observer that Johnson and Busch, as well as retired races Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr., are interested in joining the team of investors that Felix Sabates is putting together. Chip Ganassi, a partner of Sabates', and musician Kid Rock also want to be part of that group, according to the source.

“I’m not the leader of it at all, but I have had a conversation, one conversation, with one of the groups that is interested in buying it,” Busch told the Observer. “I’ve put my name in the hat just to kind of have a seat at the table, if you will, when it comes to what is going to happen next.”

Johnson added, “I’m not actively in anything. I would love to. I’ve been asked if I would be interested in doing it, and absolutely [he is interested].

“I don’t have anything legally kind of binding me to an offer that’s out there or any money invested. I would love to have a shot at it, as I’m sure anybody in the world would to have ownership in an NFL team, especially a team where you live in the town, that would be off the charts.”