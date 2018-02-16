Cutrone plays down Inzaghi comparisons

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone has played down comparisons with Rossoneri favourite Filippo Inzaghi after finding the net again in a 3-0 Europa League win at Ludogorets on Thursday.

Cutrone's 13th goal of the season - a glancing header from a Hakan Calhanoglu cross - opened the scoring for Milan, before a Cosmin Moti foul on the striker led to the penalty that paved the way for Ricardo Rodriguez to make it 2-0.

Fabio Borini came off the bench to score Milan's third in stoppage time, but it is 20-year-old Cutrone who continues to excite supporters.

Such form has seen some tout Cutrone as the next Inzaghi - the former Italy international having scored 126 goals in 300 appearances for Milan.

"I am pleased, because he was a great Milan striker, but it's still too early for that sort of comparison," Cutrone told Sky Sport Italia.

Discussing the match, he added: "It was a very difficult game today, we did well despite the initial pressure.

"I am happy with what we are doing and must always thank my team-mates for the goals I score.

"I lost the ball a few too many times today, but I'm working on it and eager to improve."

