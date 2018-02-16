The Orioles and starting pitcher Andrew Cashner agreed to a two-year deal worth $16 million Thursday, according to multiple reports.



MLB free agent rumors: Orioles agree 2-year deal with Andrew Cashner Can confirm the Os agreement with RHP Andrew Cashner. @masnRoch had it first. Will join Gausman and Bundy in Os rotation.

— Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) February 15, 2018



Cashner went 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA last season with the Rangers. With a lifetime 3.80 ERA, Cashner is a solid No. 3 or 4 starter, who registered a career-best 4.6 WAR last season.

Baltimore had been in the market for another starter, often being linked with Rays' Jake Odorizzi and Astros pitcher Collin McHugh. While the Cashner signing may not spell the end of the Orioles' pursuit of another starting pitcher this offseason, it at least gives them three established starters entering spring training.

The Orioles face a tough uphill climb to reach the postseason the AL East. The Yankees and Red Sox are projected to be among the MLB's best teams, and the Blue Jays and Rays are always tough to beat.

MORE:

Orioles closer Zach Britton tears Achilles in offseason workout

| Orioles’ Manny Machado moving to shortstop, Tim Beckham to third base

