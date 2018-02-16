News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussies set for historic Test series loss
Aussies set for historic Test series loss

MLB free agent rumors: Orioles agree 2-year deal with Andrew Cashner

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Orioles and starting pitcher Andrew Cashner agreed to a two-year deal worth $16 million Thursday, according to multiple reports.



Cashner went 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA last season with the Rangers. With a lifetime 3.80 ERA, Cashner is a solid No. 3 or 4 starter, who registered a career-best 4.6 WAR last season.

Baltimore had been in the market for another starter, often being linked with Rays' Jake Odorizzi and Astros pitcher Collin McHugh. While the Cashner signing may not spell the end of the Orioles' pursuit of another starting pitcher this offseason, it at least gives them three established starters entering spring training.

The Orioles face a tough uphill climb to reach the postseason the AL East. The Yankees and Red Sox are projected to be among the MLB's best teams, and the Blue Jays and Rays are always tough to beat.


MORE:
Orioles closer Zach Britton tears Achilles in offseason workout
| Orioles’ Manny Machado moving to shortstop, Tim Beckham to third base

Back To Top