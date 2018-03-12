News

2018 AAC Tournament championship: How to watch Cincinnati vs. Houston live

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The American Athletic Conference will hold its men's basketball tournament from March 8-10 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

AAC tournament 2018: Bracket, TV schedule, how to watch live

While the AAC may not be among the most glamorous college basketball conferences, the league isn't without its share of intrigue.

MARCH MADNESS: Get ready for Selection Sunday

The top storyline coming out of this conference will be the heavyweight battle between the two favorites: Cincinnati and Wichita State. Both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25. Besides Cincinnati and Wichita State, Houston and Tulsa could also make some noise in the conference tournament. And never count out UConn.

Even with the ranked favorites ahead of them, other conference teams such as Temple and SMU are no stranger to big games. Each has multiple wins over ranked opponents this season.

MARCH MADNESS: Projected NCAA Tournament bracket

The AAC Tournament championship, which can be live-streamed on fuboTV (7-day free trial), will be decided just before Selection Sunday begins. Here's when and how to watch the AAC Tournament games (all times Eastern).


2018 AAC Tournament bracket, schedule


First round: Thursday, March 8
No. 9 SMU 80, No. 8 UConn 73
No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 12 S. Florida 77

No. 7 Temple 82, No. 10 Tulane 77

No. 6 UCF 66, No. 11 E. Carolina 52
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
No. 1 Cincinnati 61, No. 9 SMU 51
No. 5 Memphis 67, No. 4 Tulsa 64
No. 2 Wichita State 89, No. 7 Temple 81
No. 3 Houston 84, No. 6 UCF 56
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
No. 1 Cincinnati 70, No. 5 Memphis 60
No. 3 Houston 77, No. 2 Wichita State 74
Championship: Sunday, March 11
No. 1 Cincinnati vs. No. 3 Houston — 3:30 p.m. (CBS, fuboTV)
No. 3 Houston 84, No. 6 UCF 56

How to watch the AAC Tournament live


The first round of the 2018 American Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament will be televised on ESPNU, while the quarterfinals will be split with two games on ESPN2 and two games on ESPNU. AAC Tournament games through the quarterfinals can be live-streamed via Watch ESPN. The semifinals (Saturday) and championship game (Sunday) will all be on CBS and can be live-streamed via fuboTV (7-day free trial).

