Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Orlando Pirates have provided an injury.

Orlando Pirates injury update: Mobara, Shitolo and Thopola nursing injuries

The Buccaneers played three matches in seven days and few players have picked up knocks.

The club has since revealed that defender Diamond Thopola, who was substituted during Bucs' 2-0 win over Ajax Cape Town in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 game, suffered a quad injury.

Defender Gladwin Shitolo also sustained an injury against the Urban Warriors and he's currently receiving treatment.

Key players Mpho Makola, Thabo Qalinge and Abbubaker Mobara have been unavailable due to injuries.

Bucs released the following statement on their official website:

"Diamond Thopola: Suffered a quad strain in the Nedbank Cup match against Ajax Cape Town. He is currently receiving treatment and will continue to undergo physiotherapy for the next couple of days."

"Gladwin Shitolo: Aggravated an ankle injury in the 2-0 win over Ajax and is also receiving treatment."

"Mpho Makola: Will start running today to assess his readiness before being cleared to undergo full training. Makola has been out for over a week since injuring his back in the league match against the Urban Warriors."

"Thabo Qalinge: Good news for Qalinge and the Ghost is that he is one step closer to making full recovery following his clearance from physio. He has since been given the green light to start his strength and conditioning program."

"Abbubaker Mobara: Mobara is nearing full recovery from his groin injury. He is still experiencing some level of discomfort and pain. The Bucs Medical Team will continue to assess his situation," a club statement read.

The Buccaneers will face Chippa United in a PSL match which is scheduled to be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Sunday, the 25th of February 2018.