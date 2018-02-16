Jay Rodriguez has been granted extra time to respond to an FA charge following an incident with Gaetan Bong.

West Brom striker Rodriguez granted extension over FA charge

West Brom striker Rodriguez was charged with using "abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race" towards the Brighton and Hove Albion defender during a Premier League game in January.

Bong made a complaint against the West Brom player after the forward appeared to squeeze his nose and waft a hand at the Cameroon defender.

Rodriguez had been given until Friday, February 16 to reply to the FA charge but the deadline has now been extended to March 9.

West Brom have confirmed the club will stand by Rodriguez, who says he will fight to clear his name.

"Absolutely gutted and in disbelief at the situation I find myself in," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter last week.

"I 100 per cent deny the false allegation and will take the correct legal advice to prove my innocence."