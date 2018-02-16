Despite a relatively successful 2017, the Red Sox found it difficult to enjoy the season.

Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts admit drama plagued Red Sox last season

Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts admitted players on the team were not getting along and that there was "tension" and "disagreements" in the clubhouse.

"I mean, we all know. We all know what was going on," Bogaerts said, via ESPN.com. "I don't think I really want to get into details. The quicker we move on is the better for all of us."

Even though Boston won 93 games and a divisional title, volatile moments were caught on camera. Pitcher David Price was seen screaming at a reporter and was reportedly involved in an altercation with team broadcaster Dennis Eckersley, and second baseman Dustin Pedroia was filmed shouting, "It's not me, it's them," to Orioles star Manny Machado after Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw a pitch behind Machado's head.

Also, a trainer was caught using an Apple watch to steal plays in August, putting an ugly exclamation mark on the volatile summer.

"I think (there was) just tension in the locker room as far as if things were down," Betts said. "We could have had more fun. Through the rough times, I think those are the times when we could have had a little more fun instead of being down so much."

Manager John Farrell was fired after the season and was replaced by Alex Cora. The team hopes a fresh start will put their personal drama behind them.

"I'm going to approach things a little differently as far as, if I'm not playing well or if we're losing or whatnot, I can do my best to try and find a way to get everybody back happy, smiling, exciting and going to play," Betts said. "I think everybody knows that wasn't always in play (last year). There was times where we lost a couple games in a row, and we weren't necessarily down, but we were kind of pressing to try and get back to the winning side instead of just letting it happen, letting the game play out."