Big Ten Tournament bracket: Scores, TV schedule, how to watch live

The 2018 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is taking place earlier than usual this year, from Feb. 28 to March 4, so that the tournament can be played in New York's Madison Square Garden.
The Big Ten’s regular season has been marked by the exceptional team play of Ohio State, Michigan State and Purdue. Through the play of their elite talent, the conference's best teams will look to secure an automatic NCAA bid by winning the tournament championship.
MARCH MADNESS: Get ready for Selection Sunday
The top three teams feature four of the 20 finalists for the Wooden National Player of the Year Award. Among the Big Ten’s best talent are Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State), Miles Bridges (Michigan State) and Purdue's duo of Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards.
Last year, No. 8 seed Michigan won the Big Ten Tournament in Washington, D.C., after the team's plane slid off the runway during takeoff on its flight to the tournament site. The Wolverines will look to defend their 2017 title behind the play of junior forward Moritz Wagner.
Here is the TV information and schedule for the 2018 Big Ten men's basketball tournament (all times Eastern). Games can also be live-streamed on fuboTV (7-day free trial).
2018 Big Ten Tournament bracket, schedule
(All times Eastern)
|First round: Wednesday, Feb. 28
|Game 1: Iowa 96, No. Illinois 87
|Game 2: Rutgers 65, Minnesota 54
|Second round: Thursday, March 1
|Game 3: No. 9 Wisconsin 59, No. 8 Maryland 54
|Game 4: No. 5 Michigan 77, No. 12 Iowa 71
|Game 5: No. 7 Penn State 65, No. 10 Northwestern 57
|Game 6: No. 14 Rutgers 76, No. 6 Indiana 69
|Quarterfinals: Friday, March 2
|Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 63, No. 9 Wisconsin 60
|Game 8: No. 5 Michigan 77, No. 4 Nebraska 58
|Game 9: No. 7 Penn State 69, No. 2 Ohio State 68
|Game 10: No. 3 Purdue 82, No. 14 Rutgers 75
|Semifinals: Saturday, March 3
|Game 11: No. 5 Michigan 75, No. 1 Michigan State 64
|Game 12: No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 7 Penn State 70
|Championship: Sunday, March 4
|
No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 3 Purdue, 4:30 p.m. (CBS, fuboTV)
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 63, No. 9 Wisconsin 60
MORE TOURNAMENTS: AAC | ACC | Big 12 | Big East | Pac-12 | SEC
MORE:
16 most hated college basketball players of all time
How to watch the Big Ten Tournament live
The first three rounds of the 2018 Big Ten men's basketball tournament, through the quarterfinals, will be televised on Big Ten Network and also live-streamed on fuboTV. The semifinals (Saturday) and championship game (Sunday) will move to CBS, and can also be live-streamed on fuboTV.