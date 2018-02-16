Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was among the 17 killed in a mass shooting at the Parkland, Fla., school Wednesday, the program confirmed.



Football coach among those dead in Florida school shooting It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3

— MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018



According to the Sun-Sentinel, Feis was shot while protecting students.

Head football coach Willis May described Feis as a “big ol' teddy bear.”

"Hardcore -- he coached hard,” May said. “Real good line. He did a great job with the [offensive] line. He took pride with working with those guys. Loyalty -- I trusted him. He had my back. He worked hard. Just a good man. Loved his family. Loved his brother. Just an excellent family man."

Feis played center at Douglas from 1995-98 and graduated from the school in 1999. He began coaching at his alma mater in 2002 and served as head coach for the JV team for eight seasons.