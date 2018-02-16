Unless he is told otherwise, David Warner says the Australia Twenty20 captaincy belongs to Steve Smith.

T20 captaincy choice up to Smith, says Warner

With Smith rested amid a hectic schedule, Warner has led the side impressively in the tri-nation series with New Zealand and England, winning all three matches to secure a place in the final with one game, against the Black Caps in Auckland on Friday, to come.

Smith skippers the side in all three formats but has not played a T20 international for almost two years, and Warner's recent success has prompted suggestions he could take over in the shortest form.

"That's obviously a question for Smithy and the selectors," Warner told Cricket Australia's official website.

"It depends on how Smithy is going mentally with all three forms.

"He's said that he's happy doing all three forms and I respect that. I'm his deputy so I try and help him as much as I can so he's in the [right] frame of mind.

"But it's quite a tough job. It's not just the cricket he has to deal with, it's everything else that comes with the game. I don't think people see that as often and it can be quite challenging.

"I try and do as much as I can and make sure I'm doing everything right with the boys to make his job a lot easier."