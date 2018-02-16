Nigel Reo-Coker praises Salah and Mane impacts at Liverpool

Former Aston Villa star, Nigel Reo-Coker has praised the impacts of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

Mane scored a hat-trick to help Jurgen Klopp's men demolish Porto 5-0 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday night at Estadio do Dragao.

The forward thus became the fourth player to score a Champions League hat-trick for the Anfield giants.

Salah also registered a goal in the outing which increased his goal tally to 30 this season in all competitions.

And the former West Ham and Aston Villa player has showered encomium on the African stars for their impacts at the club.

"I don't think anyone expected him to have such an impact, he has had a terrific impact in that front three," Reo-Coker told Premier League Daily.

"He is enjoying himself, you can see [that] and he is playing some fantastic football. It is great for Liverpool fans but also for neutral fans to watch, I enjoy watching them tremendously.

"He [Mane] is another who has had a big impact at Liverpool.

"He has been fantastic and he is a player you would take even at 70 percent [of his ability], he offers that creativity. He is like a diamond in the rough, he can make anything happen.

“Getting that hat-trick will do wonders for his confidence and I think he will be back to his best."

Mane who ended a five-game goal drought in the outing has now scored 12 goals this term in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Both players will be expected to continue with their impressive displays when Liverpool take on West Ham United in their next league game on February 24.