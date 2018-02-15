Gerrard: This Liverpool attack kicks the 2014 Suarez-led trio into touch

Liverpool have a better attack this season than when Luis Suarez starred at the club, according to Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than Suarez-led trio

Jurgen Klopp's fabulous front three impressed again on Wednesday, leading his side to a 5-0 thrashing of Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick to go with goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as Liverpool all but sealed a spot in the quarter-finals.

The trio have scored 63 goals in all competitions between them this season and Gerrard feels they are better than the group that almost led Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2013-14 in Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling.

"Both are excellent. What I would say about the comparisons between Suarez and this current team is that there is a better blend here," he said on BT Sport.

"With Mane you have the pace and directness, with Firmino you have the touch and hold-up play and securing the ball, and then you have Salah that gives you a bit of both and delivers goals.

"The blend is superb."

Gerrard played behind the Suarez-led trio as Liverpool finished second to Manchester City in the league.

The 37-year-old also hailed the teamwork of the current group, saying: "The work rate of this Liverpool team is very, very special, and you also notice how unselfish they are.

"There's no greed in the team, there's nobody who is selfish. They all pass the ball to each other.

"If someone is in a better area, they look for each other. And they are all getting in on the act because they know they are going to score heavily."